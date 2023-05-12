BMW presents the new R12 NineT

Even more than its predecessor, the new R 12 nineT combines the muscular character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and a modular concept that offers the rider extensive customization possibilities. Reduced even further to the essentials, the purist, classic look emphasizes the shapes of the new tank sides.

Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad: “The purist design language is dominated by the clear tank/seat/rear line, in the style of the traditional /5 or the legendary R 90 S from the 1970s. At first glance, the tank itself is a classic BMW boxer tank , with a typical bend in the lower edge and the classic knee contact. The new R 12 NineT also features side covers in the frame triangle area in the authentic roadster look – another reminiscence of BMW motorcycles from the 70s.“

Attention to detail is evident in the revised front fender shape, the LED headlight with black light guide element and the instrument cluster consisting of two circular elements. As per tradition, numerous customization options are offered, with official BMW Motorrad accessories.