Kiss goodnight? It must be exchanged by 11pm at the latest. There are no exceptions. This is the only way for men to reduce the risk of hypertension and maintain a healthy heart. Women, on the other hand, are allowed an extra hour of wakefulness: the perfect time to go to sleep is midnight.

The theory, reported by the DailyMail website, was published by research carried out by the University of South China in Hengyang. The researchers monitored 14,536 adults of all ages to understand how and how much their sleep habits could affect their heart health.

Scientists have therefore discovered that those who adhered to these pre-established and always the same times for most nights of the week, ran into a reduced risk of heart problems; going to sleep earlier or later increased the chance of having high blood pressure.

Around one in five adults in the UK suffer from high blood pressure, so much so that it is a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. Blood pressure, which encompasses the force with which blood pushes against the sides of arteries as it is pumped around the body, is measured in millimeters of mercury – or mmHg; a high value is considered to be above 140/90 mmHg. Smoking, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle can all increase your risks, but studies have shown that irregular sleep hours can also be an aggravating factor. Furthermore, previous studies have shown that sleeping on average between seven and nine hours a night protects against an increase in blood pressure.