Two heart transplants in 10 days in Naples – Healthcare

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 02 – Two heart transplants in 10 days at the Monaldi Hospital in Naples thanks to which a 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have returned to life.



The young woman had been waiting for an organ for over two years for severe heart failure which required several hospital admissions over the years. The 55-year-old, on the other hand, was transferred to Monaldi from the Cosenza hospital in an emergency. For her, the only way forward was to entrust herself to a highly specialized center capable of ensuring the best possible care: a heart transplant or, if a compatible organ had not arrived in time, the installation of a mechanical assistance of the circle.



Two different stories that have a common happy ending: both now have a new life ahead of them thanks to doctors Andrea Petraio and Claudio Marra as well as to all the staff of the simple departmental operating units of Mechanical Assistance in Clubs and Transplants in adolescent patients and of general Heart Surgery and Transplants, which belong to the single heart transplant center of the Monaldi Hospital.



“We promote the culture of organ donation, an act of unconditional love that everyone can do and which helps save lives – says Anna Iervolino, general manager of the Colli Hospital – Monaldi Hospital is a point of reference not only for the region Campania, but also neighboring regions, such as Calabria, which do not have a heart transplant centre. Our priority is to guarantee all patients the best possible assistance”. (HANDLE).

