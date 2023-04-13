RECORD POWER – Five hundred specimens, destined mainly for China, the United States and the countries of the Middle East. There BMW XM Red Label, which will debut in less than a week at the Shanghai motor show and will go into production at the Spartanburg factory in America next August, is all about exclusivity and power. And it does so by taking away the satisfaction of breaking a record: i 748 CV released by the coupling between the 4.4 V8 biturbo petrol engine and the electric motor, integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, make the most extreme of the XMs the most powerful road-legal BMW ever built.

RED STRING – Few but unequivocal details differentiate the BMW XM Red Label, which will be produced in only 500 units, from the model from which it derives. The major innovations – net of an increase in power of 95 HP compared to the normal XM and an increase of 200 Nm of the couple maximum, which now reaches a peak of 1000 Nm – concern the special fitting of the bodywork. Thanks to the BMW Individual program, customers will be able to choose from fifty different colors for the exterior, some of which, such as the metallic carbon black of the example chosen by the house for the press launch, give great prominence to the red accents that embellish some details. Red is the frame that adorns the large front “double kidney”, and the inserts of the 21-inch alloy wheels are finished in the same colour, as are the window surrounds, the BMW logo and the edge of the gigantic rear diffuser, on the sides from which the two pairs of tailpipes of the sports exhaust system emerge.

STUNNING PERFORMANCE – The presence of the red color also extends into the passenger compartment of the new car BMW XM Red Label, as is evident by observing the upper part of the backrest and headrests of the seats and of the rear sofa and from other details, such as the “climate control” vents and the stitching of the upholstery, made entirely of soft leather. “Exaggerated” in its look, this rechargeable hybrid super SUV promises to amaze even more with the wheels in motion: the manufacturer declares a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a maximum peak of 250 km/h. h which, for the insatiable who will request the M Driver’s Package, by unlocking the electronic limiter, become even 290. Scary numbers, for an SUV of this size.

UP TO 140 KM/H ELECTRIC – Ma la BMW XM Red Label it ensures brilliant performance even with the V8 off and the thrust of the electric motor alone, capable of operating without the intervention of pistons and cylinders up to the threshold of 140 km/h. This unit is powered by a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery: it accepts up to 7.4 kW in alternating current and takes 4 hours and 25 minutes to “fill up” with current, promising – according to tests conducted by BMW in the WLTP cycle – a range of around 80 kilometers.