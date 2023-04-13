Home Entertainment Neuquén elects its next governor this Sunday: who with the candidates
Neuquén elects its next governor this Sunday: who with the candidates

Neuquén elects its next governor this Sunday: who with the candidates

More than 546,000 Neuquén citizens will vote this Sunday, April 16, in the Neuquen provincewhich will mark the start of the electoral schedule in the provincial elections. Voters, who represent 1.53% of the national register, must choose through the Single Electronic Ticket to the next governor, 35 titular deputies and 18 substitutes, 10 members of municipal commissions, authorities of 21 promotion commissions and school counselors for the 14 districts of the province.

On the website of the Provincial Electoral Court, the electoral roll can be consulted to verify the polling station number and the order to go to vote.

Elections in Neuquén. Photo: Telam

There are six candidates who will compete for the governorship of Neuquén this Sunday, with the aspiration of succeeding Omar Gutierrezbelonging to the Neuquén Popular Movement (MPN), who cannot be re-elected since he served two consecutive terms.

Electoral calendar 2023: province by province, what is voted for and when are the PASO and the general elections

To stay in the governorship, the Neuquén Popular Movement (MPN) proposes as candidate for governor Marcos Koopmannwhose running mate (lieutenant governor) is Ana Pechen.

With the support of Mauricio Macri, he also competes rolando figueroa on behalf of the group Community. Although he is a legislator from the MPN, he chose to run outside his party and consolidate a separate electoral alternative.

Marcos Koopmann 20230412
Marcos Koopmann. Photo: facebook.com/marcoskoopm
Figueroa Roll 20230412
Figueroa roll. Photo: Twitter / @Rolo_Figueroa

Pablo Cervi and Jorge Taylor are the candidates for Together for Change and they jointly integrate list 675.

by the side of Front of Allthe gubernatorial candidate is Ramon Rioseco and will be accompanied by Ayelen Gutierrez as a candidate for vice governor.

Pablo Cervi 20230412
Pablo Cervi. Photo: Twitter/@CerviPablo
Ramon Rioseco 20230412
Ramón Rioseco. Photo: facebook.com/RamonRiosecoOk

Javier Miley put the chips in Carlos Eguia as a candidate for governor, while Catalina Uleri emerges as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

In representation of the Left Front, will compete Patricia Jurebelonging to the Labor Party. His running mate is Raul Godoycandidate for lieutenant governor.

Carlos Eguia 20230412
Carlos Eguia Photo: Twitter/@CarlosEguiaUno
Patricia Jure 20230412
Patricia Jure. Photo: Twitter/@PatriciaJure

How to vote with the Single Electronic Ballot System

Likewise, a video tutorial was released that specifies step by step the procedure to pay with the Single Electronic Ticket System.

Most of the voters are already familiar with the procedure since it is the same one that was used in the elections of 2019, Although it is an agile and simple method, both the tutorial and the page simulator detail the procedure to vote correctly:

  • Present the ID to the president of the table.
  • The president removes the first die and delivers the Ballot.
  • Enter the ticket in the printer. The screen displays each option to vote for the complete list or category. The corresponding box must be selected on the touch screen.
  • Once the selection is confirmed, the vote will be printed on the back of the ballot.
  • Then the ballot must be supported on the verifier and check the selection that appears on the screen.
  • Check that the option matches what is printed.
  • Fold the ballot on the center line to the limit of the die to keep the vote secret.
  • In front of the table president, the die must be cut and facilitated before introducing the vote in the ballot box.
  • Introduce the vote in the ballot box.
  • Sign the electoral roll and receive your voting certificate.

