Bologna, 11 March 2023 – “Arnautovic angry? I haven’t seen him, you have to ask him. I’m always technical choices”. Inevitable after the 0 to 0 against Lazioshift one of the focus of attention to the situation of Marko Arnautovic, excluded once again by Motta and stopped at zero minutes in the last two races. And above all, having left the field enraged, kicking a helpless bottle that he met on his way at the end of the race. Motta expresses himself as follows about his absence: “Can’t you find space? Barrow he’s deserving to play now, Circus to take over. Right now, others deserve to play. Now let’s think about the next match to understand who will start and who will take over”.

What is it not giving me? No, it’s different. It’s what others are giving me. Today we talk about the beautiful and positive things seen on the pitch. And this can also be seen at the end of the game, with the public identifying with this team.

It was Barrow who started the match against the Biancocelesti from the beginning, praised by Motta: “Muse? He played a great game, he’s a fantastic striker, he has quality, he gives depth, he presses with the team, I’m very happy with his evening like that of everyone else. Needs to continue like this and I am convinced will score. I also asked him if he was willing to go back to playing in the wing, his answer was yes. And this is beautiful.”

The applause at the end of the match made Motta happy: “Bologna played a good match today against a good team. Beyond the result we saw some good football: us with a few more chances to score. The team came out to applause, the boys are always looking for victory, even against the third in the standings”.

The word Europe is still not in his dictionary (“We believe in work, in the collective and in commitment”), while in the final part of the conference the attention shifts once again to Arnautovic: “If he should come to me angry? It’s perfectly normal. Gary was when he wasn’t playing, so was Jerdy. These are normal things.”

So instead Musa Barrow at the end of the race: “It’s a shame we didn’t win because tonight we gave everything, but we bring home a good point and we’re happy. We always go out on the pitch to give our best and win, it’s not easy against strong teams like Lazio tonight: we’ll try again in the next match. The goal? I miss it but I will continue to help the team and fight: I’m sure it will come. I work hard in training and the coach is giving me a lot of confidence.”