At CES 2023, LG Electronics once again demonstrates its commitment to delivering a world-class gaming experience on its TVs through new services: new webOS with dedicated gaming hub, the addition of cloud gaming services such as Amazon Luna and stream smooth gameplay in 4K at 60 FPS through NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The popular cloud gaming services, which can also be easily reached with a voice command from the LG Game Card on webOS 2023, offer gamers numerous titles from prestigious partners such as NVIDIA, Blacknut, Utomik and now also Luna and Boosteroid – without the need for additional downloads or hardware . Award-winning LG OLED TVs deliver extremely smooth gameplay thanks to superior image quality, ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and ultra-low input lag, as well as an even more exclusive gaming experience thanks to various functions customization options including the Game Optimizer and specific settings for each game genre.

Already available in Full HD on 2021 and 2022 LG TVs running webOS 6.0 or later, GeForce NOW is now available to stream on 2020 models as well, and will be available to stream in 4K on select models later this year. LG TVs are therefore among the first TVs that allow you to play 4K at 60 FPS on a large screen using only a compatible controller.

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s open cloud gaming service that leverages the burgeoning PC gaming ecosystem by streaming with world-class performance powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX technology. Gamers can play their favorite PC titles already purchased from popular digital stores – including many of the most played free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Destiny 2 – with millions of other PC gamers.

GeForce Now Ultimate members will be able to enjoy up to 4K 60 FPS resolution streaming to supported LG TVs, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.

Accessible from LG’s Game Card in the US, Amazon Luna joins other cloud gaming services on the webOS home screen of new LG TVs. A Luna membership gives you access to games for everyone, from triple-A titles to retro-style platformers, family games and more, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Everspace and Team Sonic Racing, while the Prime Gaming channel offers Amazon Prime members access to various exclusive and free-to-play titles each month.

