Bolsonaro, ‘I have never denied not having been vaccinated’ – Focus Vaccini

(ANSA) – BRASILIA, MAY 03 – The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has confirmed that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. “I’ve never denied it,” he said in response to journalists, who questioned him about the falsification of his vaccination record.



“I confirm that not even my 12-year-old daughter Laura is vaccinated”, added the former right-wing leader, specifying that his wife Michelle had instead been vaccinated at the time in the United States.



“I am surprised by this operation in the house of a former president to create a fact,” continued Bolsonaro, according to which “everything is possible in Brazil.” “If we lived in a democratic country it would be possible to discuss a topic such as the vaccine, which is instead forbidden to talk about,” concluded Bolsonaro in front of the media cameras waiting for him at the exit of his residence in Brasilia. (HANDLE).

