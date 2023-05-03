Home » Serie A: Atalanta, Juve and Toro win, Sampdoria lose again – Tuscany
Serie A: Atalanta, Juve and Toro win, Sampdoria lose again

Ko also for Spezia and Lecce, 3-3 between Salernitana and Fiorentina,

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 03 – Atalanta, Juventus and Turin win in the four meetings at 6 pm on the 33rd day of Serie A, verdicts that nail Spezia, Lecce and Sampdoria in their uncomfortable positions respectively. Instead, the match between Salernitana and Fiorentina ended 3-3, with a hat-trick from Dia. In Bergamo, the Nerazzurri prevailed 3-2 – goals from De Roon, Zappacosta and Muriel after Gyasi’s opening goal – and went up to 58 points, while Juventus flew to 63 with a 2-1 win over Lecce (Paredes, penalty by Ceesay, and Vlahovic). The Bull imposes itself 2-0 in Marassi, with the Ligurians now with more than one foot in B. (ANSA).

