A new feeling Bomberman that changes according to the music

“Amazing Bomberman” isNew entry in the Bomberman series,WillExclusive at Apple Arcadeissued. Bomberman continues to evolve with each new game release, adding new levels of fun, so Bomberman isn’t just playable on Apple Arcade. Amazing Bomberman is aCombine music and bombsman’s new game,The stage changes according to the song！

In all seven types of stages, you canplay different songsstage. Depending on the song, the placement of the bomb and the sound of the explosion will change, as will the duration of the battle. Blocks will fall as the song gets louder, so avoid them and destroy them with bombs to get items.

Bomberman has systems like “miso pots” that allow you to participate in the game even after being dropped, but basically it’s over by being blown away by an explosion or crushed by blocks. Right?In Amazing Bomberman, even if Bomberman is blown awayCan be resurrected as the song plays, making it a stage dominated by music. Even if you’re blown away, there are plenty of cases where you’ll end up in first place if you don’t give up and play to the end, so let’s bet and play!

If you can revive even if you’re blown away, you’re wondering how to decide the winner. in this work,The score for a song is a rule.The bomber with the highest score in the stage will be the focus, if you knock him up you will getAdd points,So you have a good chance of making a comeback.

Bomberman is real fun to play with everyone. “Magic Bomberman”Support up to 4 players online battle.Not only can you play against players from all over the world, you can also useRoom IDPlay against your friends. If you’re playing on your iPhone or iPad where you can communicate individually, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade to play online anywhere, anytime.

in the gameTaskyou can do this by challenging and clearing themEarn rewards. Collect custom items and enjoy your own amazing Bomberman!