If your attempt to get to summer in top shape proved unsuccessful, don’t make it a tragedy, because thanks to the 1100 kcal diet you can still make up for it.

We all would like to arrive to summer with a perfect line to show off on the water’s edge. Too bad, however, that dreams do not always come true. If we then consider the numerous commitments to be faced and the little time left to train, the result is soon evident.

But even if theestate has now arrived we must not lose heart, because there is still time to remedy. In fact, not everyone is about to leave and whether you are already on vacation or still at home, every moment is a good time to start following a new diet.

This is why I propose this to you diet with 1100 kcalwhich could solve your desire to regain perfect physical shape at the last minute.

What to eat with 1100 calories?

Losing weight in a short time is certainly difficult but not impossible, for this reason it is necessary to try and try again without ever giving up. Because if you have a goal you have to pursue it to the end and if you care about your health and want to lose weight then you just have to try this solution too.

The 1100 calorie diet is therefore a diet low calorie to follow for a limited period and certainly not easy. For this reason, I strongly advise you to consult your doctor before trying to try your hand at this diet, which is not within everyone’s reach. With 1100 kcal per day you could lose 2 kg in just 4 days. An important information to make you aware of its difficult implementation.

But if tenacity and willpower set you apart, as well as good health, then why not give it a try? First of all, you must know that this diet consists of three meals a day, which are the classic breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus two additional snacks, to be divided one in the morning and one in the afternoon, consisting of 1 low-fat yogurt or 1 fruit.

For the rest, if you usually consume milk, choose the semi-skimmed one and in all cases replace the sugar with the sweetener. Choose cheeses freshsuch as Philadelphia or cottage cheese, lean meat, such as turkey or chicken, and fish thinsuch as plaice, sea bass or sea bream.

The advice of a nutritionist in this case is a must since we are entering an extreme diet and not recommended by doctors. Going below 1200 kcal per day could in fact lead to a loss of lean mass, imbalances of the organism and weakening of the immune defenses. But in some cases it might even do well. So solve the question by consulting an expert to understand which is the best choice for you and your body.