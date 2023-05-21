Bonaccini in Cesena visits the areas affected by the flood and the ‘gym of solidarity’: “Great desire to react”

The big heart of the people and the operating machine to face and get out of the dramatic consequences of the flood. Citizens, women and men, volunteers and young people arriving from all over Italy, regional and national civil protection, firefighters, local police, law enforcement, many associations. All busy to free the houses and streets from the mud. On Sunday morning the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, together with the mayor of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, made an inspection of the Romagna city in recent days invaded by water in many streets. Where residents and the community are facing an arduous return to normalcy.

Live news

“Together with Mayor Lattuca – says Bonaccini – we took stock of the situation at the municipal civil protection center and went to the flooded streets: we listened to the citizens, women and men who are demonstrating extraordinary strength and desire to react. The same volunteers and volunteers and the whole regional system. Many people have wanted to tell me that they believe in our land: we are and will be by their side and I repeat, we will rebuild everything”.

Starting from the Cesena Fair, site of the volunteer meeting center, Bonaccini then met the volunteers themselves, civil protection operators, firefighters and the Red Cross at the Municipal Operations Center, the Civil Protection Coc of the Municipality of Cesena and the Union Municipalities of the Savio Valleys. In this garrison, where the equipment is kept, citizens who call are answered, interventions are coordinated, meals and what is needed are prepared.

Immediately afterwards I went to the Don Milani school, in the area beyond Savio and in the Hippodrome area, in front of the Palasport, in whose large gym everything that is needed and arrives for the citizens is accumulated and managed: food, clothing, tools. Goods that are also donated by many citizens.

There, people affected by the flood find volunteers, many from youth associations and organizations and scouts, who prepare and distribute meals, food parcels (also paying attention to allergies: there is a gluten-free line), as well as basic necessities.

Then the inspections in the flooded areas, where the streets are cleared of mud: beyond Savio, the parish of San Rocco, also known as the Campino, via ex Tirassegno, Ponte Vecchio. Here the meeting and listening to citizens and residents and the reaffirmed commitment to do whatever it takes to get out of the emergency, rebuild, obtain compensation for all the damage suffered.