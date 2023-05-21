International: Cozzoli, Centrale will have coverage by 2026 – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 21 MAY – “The coverage of the Central field at the Foro Italico will arrive: the feasibility project has been approved. The construction site will last two years, hopefully even less: the Center will have coverage by 2026, the year in which the redevelopment of the Foro Italico park will be completed”. Thus Vito Cozzoli, president and CEO of Sport and Health, during the conference at the end of the tournament at the Internationals in Rome.



“The coverage will make the Central usable 365 days a year, it is the same philosophy that we have adopted for the Olympic stadium, which is now full of tourists – continued Cozzoli -.



33 competitors participated in the design competition, with seven applications reaching the final exam. In six months we will arrive at the call for tenders to cover the centre”. Cozzoli then underlined that the works “will not remove the Internationals from their natural home: we will continue to play even during the performance period”.



