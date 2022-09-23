In 2022, registrations in the bone marrow donor register increased, but it would need to grow even more. The data processed by the IBMDR Registry and the National Transplant Center on the eve of the World Marrow Donor Day, which is celebrated tomorrow, and which also marks the opening of “Match it now!”, The national donation awareness week, say so. bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cells, scheduled until Sunday 25 September.

From 1 January to 31 August of this year, 17,753 new potential donors have already been recruited, 15% more than the 15,431 registered in the first eight months of 2021 and 29% more than the 13,768 in the same period of 2020. However, we are still far from the numbers prior to the pandemic: almost 26 thousand were recruited from January to August in 2019.

Returning to normal after Covid is the goal of this edition of “Match it now!”, Which after two years will offer girls and boys aged 18 to 35 the opportunity to register in the donor register not only in hospital transfusion centers Italians, coordinated by IBMDR, National Transplant Center and National Blood Center, but also in over one hundred Italian squares, thanks to the commitment of the associations Admo, Adoces and Adisco.

The health staff of the donation network and thousands of volunteers will be on hand to inform young people correctly and invite them to become potential donors: it is enough to be between 18 and 35 years old, be in good health and weigh more than 50 kilos.

Every year in Italy there are about 2 thousand patients of all ages, including children, for whom the search for an unrelated donor for a bone marrow transplant is activated and the probability of finding a compatible “genetic twin” for a donation is very low. , about one in 100 thousand. For this it is necessary to increase as much as possible the number of active members in the IBMDR register, which at the moment are less than 500 thousand.

To support the awareness events in the squares there will also be a communication campaign on social media: dozens of influencers and content creators will spread the hashtag #nonceDUEsenzaTe on Instagram and Tik Tok, to remind young people that there is no way to help those who have need a transplant if there is no donor available. On the web it will also be possible to pre-register: just go to www.matchitnow.it and fill out a form to be contacted.