In France violent things happened clashes between black bloc and police at the reservoir under construction in Sainte-Soline, in the western department of Deux-Sevres. Thousands of people marched in an unauthorized demonstration against the reservoir project, carried out by a farmers’ cooperative and supported by the state. A group of black blocs started throwing objects at the officers, who responded with tear gas. According to the organizers of the demonstration, they stayed wounded at least fifty protesters (three gravely) and sixteen agents (one seriously). The interior minister, Ge’rald Darmanin, instead spoke of 24 gendarmes and 7 demonstrators injured. An agent and a protester would be in serious condition.

The procession and the clashes – A long procession started marching from late Saturday morning. According to the prefecture, at least 6,000 demonstrators were present while the collective of environmental associations organizing the protest, “Bassines non merci”, spoke of 25,000 present. Some demonstrators then started throwing Molotov cocktails and stones as well as mortars and fireworks. According to reports from Saint-Soline, a photographer was injured and at least three gendarmerie vehicles were set on fire. The clashes began when the procession arrived near the reservoir construction site and was blocked by the police cordon. Groups tried to break through the blockade, which prohibited entry, by attacking the agents with long iron bars.

The French Interior Minister: "Extreme, unspeakable violence" The interior minister, Ge'rald Darmanin, tweeted: "In Sainte-Soline, the ultra-left and the extreme left are of extreme violence against our gendarmes. Unspeakable, unbearable. No one should tolerate this. Total support for our police".

