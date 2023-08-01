Home » Bone marrow transplants: new discovery on mRNA injections
Health

Bone marrow transplants: new discovery on mRNA injections

by admin
Bone marrow transplants: new discovery on mRNA injections

Home Medicine

This promising discovery could revolutionize the treatment of tumors and genetic diseases, avoiding rejection during bone marrow transplants.

New hope in bone marrow transplants: mRNA injections to facilitate the process. Tests on mice open up new therapies. A study published in the journal Science has shown that the same technology used in mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 can be used to reprogram and heal bone marrow cells. This promising discovery could revolutionize the treatment of tumors and genetic diseases, avoiding rejection during bone marrow transplants.

The experiment, conducted on mice and human bone marrow cell samples with sickle cell disease, used lipid particles similar to those found in anti-Covid-19 vaccines. These mRNA-containing particles were guided to target cells, where they released genetic instructions to correct mutations responsible for dysfunctions such as sickle cell disease.

Currently, gene therapies for these disorders require bone marrow harvesting and ex vivo treatments of the harvested cells. These complex procedures involve serious inconvenience for patients and require specialized facilities. The new technique, on the other hand, consists of a simple injection, making the treatment more accessible and less invasive.

However, experts stress the need for caution before experimenting with this technique on humans. While promising, tests in nonhuman primates and more research are still needed before human trials can begin, which could take between 5 and 10 years.

Despite the progress, Luigi Naldini and Samuele Ferrari, experts in the field, call for caution and the continuation of existing gene therapies. Existing therapies, based on marrow harvests and ex vivo treatments, have demonstrated long-lasting and robust clinical benefits.

If approved, this new technique could open up numerous applications for correcting genetic errors and fighting cancer cells. Furthermore, it could represent a breakthrough for bone marrow transplants in remote and poor regions, making the treatment more accessible and widespread. Despite this, research continues and caution is essential to ensure the safety and efficacy of these new gene therapies.

See also  The 2023 Health Tour starts from breaking latest news - Sanità

Cystic fibrosis: success for triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy

Liver transplants: Italy leader in Europe, survival on the rise

Transplantation: in Padua the first in the world from a stopped heart for 20 minutes

Transplants: record organ donations in 2022

Transplants: in Turin 24 operations in 100 hours

Liver: Transplant linked to heart saves little girl

You may also like

Finding Connection and Inner Peace: Alternative Methods to...

Dogs and cats on summer holidays: how to...

Inter have chosen Scamacca: another offer is ready...

The signals on the tongue, alarm bells of...

Unknown Arsonists Strike Again: Construction Site in Viserba...

Aspirinetta to prevent stroke, caution in the elderly

Herpes zoster, a small handbook on vaccination

Actor Paul Reubens, known for his comedic character...

INPS Disburses 313 Euro Checks to Patients with...

How to prevent, recognize and treat insect stings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy