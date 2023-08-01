Disgrace for Twitter boss: Musk has to take down the flashing logo again

– Musk has to lose blinking logo again

An oversized X that also lights up at night – that was Elon Musk’s plan for Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. But the businessman reckoned without the city and its residents.

Three days after installation, the big X has to be removed again: Workers install the lighting on Musk’s new logo. (July 28, 2023)

Shortly after the online platform Twitter was renamed “X” and the new logo was installed on the roof of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, it had to be removed again. After a lawsuit from the city, the giant metal “X” was dismantled on Monday, a journalist from the AFP news agency reported.

Residents had complained about the nightly flashing of the new logo of multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s technology company. In addition, safety concerns had been raised as the metal construction did not appear to be securely anchored to the roof. According to the city authorities, they have received 24 complaints since the giant “X” was installed last week.

The building authority confirmed the logo’s removal and said the building’s owner would have to pay the cost of permits to place and remove it, as well as the cost of the city’s investigation. In response to a request to company “X” about the lawsuit, AFP received an automated message that said it would reply “soon”.

In July, multi-billionaire Musk renamed the online network Twitter “X” and replaced the logo. The controversial businessman bought Twitter for $44 billion last October and has been rebuilding the company ever since. In addition to the renaming to “X”, the platform is to receive new functions. According to Musk, online purchases and payments should also be able to be processed in the future.

