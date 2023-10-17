Bonnie Bassler and Peter Greenberg Receive Princess of Asturias Award for Advances in Microbiology and Infectious Disease Research

Microbiologists Bonnie Bassler and Peter Greenberg have been awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific Research for their groundbreaking work in the field of microbiology and infectious diseases. The researchers were recognized for their contributions towards understanding and controlling bacterial behavior, rather than simply eliminating bacteria.

In a press conference held at the Reconquista Hotel in the Asturian capital, Bassler and Greenberg discussed their research and highlighted the potential for new treatments aimed at controlling bacterial behavior. They emphasized the importance of shifting the focus towards finding ways to manipulate and regulate bacteria rather than solely focusing on eliminating them.

Bassler and Greenberg’s research has revealed the complex communication systems that bacteria use to coordinate their behavior, including the ability to form communities and resist antibiotics. By understanding these mechanisms, the researchers believe that it is possible to develop new treatments that disrupt bacterial communication and prevent the spread of infections.

Their findings have significant implications for the field of infectious diseases and could lead to the development of innovative strategies to combat antibiotic resistance and improve patient outcomes. The Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific Research recognizes the impact of their work and the potential it holds for the future of medicine.

Both scientists expressed their gratitude for receiving the prestigious award and their hope that it will raise awareness about the importance of understanding bacterial behavior and the need for new approaches in the fight against infectious diseases.

