In March a really inviting new bonus finally arrives and can satisfy a health need: let’s find out what it is.

To date, most of the population hopes for the arrival of new bonuses due to the cost of living which continues to cause concern. Obviously this is a situation that generates a lot of discomfort.

The largest part of the population seems to be affected to a greater extent, i.e. those who have a low income. Luckily there are quite a few bonuses that expire by 31 December 2022 which have been refurbished.

Let’s talk about house bonus for under 36s or social ones, such as the shopping card. This allows the people who need it most to buy essential goods and serviceswith a top-up of 80 euros every two months.

Among the new incentives and concessions we find instead the drinking water bonus, bonus housewives, but also the bonus bicycle. These make it possible to partially reduce the worries. For March, however, a new health bonus, so really useful.

Bonus in March: that’s why it’s important

Let’s talk aboutl bonus glasses which can be really useful for those who need it. In a few days the portal will be online and you can apply. It is a facility that was decided by the Budget Law 2020 but it was not yet active.

Reference is made to Fund for the protection of sight and has a fund of 15 million euros in the period 2021-2023, at a cost of 5 million euros each year. It is a bonus worth 50 euros and may be required to purchase glasses or even contact lenses for corrective purposes. However, the purchase must be made between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023.

It will be delivered in the form of voucher for those who intend to buy them now or in the future, and a reimbursement if instead they have already been bought. It cannot be spent anywhere but only by resellers who are accredited on the portal. Obviously the list will then be available on the platform.

Obviously also in this case the ISEE is critical. It will only affect those with an income of less than 10.000 euro and can be requested only once, for each member of the family.