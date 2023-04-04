The positive trend of UniCredit continues, after the strong rise achieved in the previous session. Good performances also for Stellantis and ERG

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres consolidate in positive territory. According to Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – technically speaking, a correction would be normal after the strong bullish rally which was witnessed in the second half of March. “However, the recent intervention by central banks to restore stability and confidence in the markets tends to support short-term sentiment, which makes very difficult to predict a correction“, the expert pointed out.

At 13.05 the FTSEMib it was up 0.52% to 27,321 points, just below the day’s high of 27,343 points. At the same the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.51%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.49%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,68%).

Il bitcoin it remains over 28,000 dollars (just under 26,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund widened to 185 points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP which fluctuates around 4.15%.

L’euro it stands above 1.09 dollars.

The positive trend continues UniCredit (+1,06% a 18,12 euro), after the sharp rise achieved in the previous session. From the communications released by Consob we learn that on 27 March Edoardo Mercadante reduced his shareholding in the institute led by Andrea Orcel from 5.155% to 4.709%.

Just below parity Intesa Sanpaolo (-0,13% a 2,362 euro). In the sessions between 27 and 31 March 2023, the bank purchased 104.49 million treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 2.3135 euros per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to 241.73 million euro. The share purchased is equal to approximately 0.55% of the capital.

Excellent performance for ERG (+2.82% at 28.48 euro). Morgan Stanley analysts have improved their rating on the energy company, bringing it to “Equalweight” (neutral), based on a target price of 29 euros.

Positive trend for Stellar (+0,66% a 16,78 euro). The Ministry of Transport announced that 168,294 cars were registered in Italy in March 2023, an increase of 40.78% compared to 119,548 in the same period last year. Strong growth in sales of Stellantis. In March 2023, group registrations totaled around 59,000 units, an increase of 36.3% compared to the more than 43,000 cars sold in March 2022. As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 35.1%.

Telecom Italia TIM records an increase of 0.91% to 0.3115 euros. The telephone company concluded the reopening of the bond loan, issued on 27 January (coupon 6.875%, maturing 15 February 2028), for an amount equal to 400 million euros. The bonds were placed at an issue price of 100.75%, which equates to a yield of 6.69%.

In the STAR segment, the rally of SECO (+5,92%).



