L’intestine it is formed by a complex of organs that are part of the digestive system and guarantee the digestive processes of all the foods we ingest and which produce the correct metabolism. In detail, it is found in the last gastrointestinal tract which places it between the stomach and anus: the description is essential for understanding its function (digestion) and the absorption of nutrients which, as mentioned, derive from meals while the materials that are not needed are eliminated in the feces.

What is bowel cancer

Divided into small and large intestine, we speak of tumor when malignant cells develop in the final area of ​​the digestive tract also called colon or in the rectum: often, in fact, it is very frequent that we refer to the tumor colorectal. In fact, problems affecting the small intestine are rarer. As the Humanitas Institute explains, in most cases bowel tumors are sporadic when the causes are not known, other times they derive from chronic inflammation such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. In one out of four cases, however, this cancer has origins from family predispositions: those who have relatives who have developed it may incur higher risks over the years. Nutrition is a fundamental aspect because those who have a diet with a lot of fats than those who eat fibers have a greater chance of contracting this tumor.

What are the symptoms

The Airc (Italian Association for Cancer Research) explains that the symptoms can be highly variable and depend on the exact site of the tumor and its size. In fact, initially there is a risk of confusing them with other abdominal and intestinal diseases: in most cases they range from tiredness and lack of appetite to more serious problems such as blood in the stool, weight loss and anemia. Even constipation, alternating with diarrhea, could indicate an early stage cancer.

How to do prevention

As mentioned before, those who know they are among the subjects at risk, because they have a family predisposition, can contact their doctor to study the most suitable strategy, so as to be monitored perhaps with genetic analyses. Proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the chances of developing this tumor: eat fruit and vegetables, eat a diet with lots of fibers and avoid becoming overweight. Our country has a screening program for the early diagnosis of colorectal cancer that varies according to the Regions: those who follow these programs, logically, can block the disease in its initial stage thanks to colonoscopy which allows for the prompt removal of any polyps and small tumors. Another solution may be the biennial visit with the rectosigmoidoscopyand “ e to be carried out only once between the ages of 58 and 60 and possibly to be repeated every 10 years”, let the Airc know.

What are the treatments

The ways of intervention are almost always surgical with the removal of the area affected by the cancer which very often can be decisive. Subsequently, a therapy is followed to prevent malignant cells from forming again and affecting other neighboring areas such as the liver: if it is in an advanced stage, however, radio and chemotherapy are used. As we have seen on the ilGiornale.it, new drugs are being developed that can act even without the help of chemo, such as the treatment with Dostarlimab which has given excellent responses in a still small group of patients. The existing ones are to be used in combination with other therapies and these are fluoropyrimidines, oxaliplatin, irinotecan and trifluridine/tipiracil. Finally, there is also immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors which have shown good efficacy in the fight against this form of tumour.