“They are killing boxing in Naples. And they are making a gym disappear, a place that used to be a garrison of legality in a difficult area of ​​Naples that we had stolen from the Camorra”. Maestro Lino Silvestri, son of Geppino Silvestri, legend of Neapolitan boxing who trained great champions such as Patrizio Oliva and Elio Cotena, has tears in his eyes as he embraces the very young students of the Napoli Boxe gym in vico Sottomonte ai Ventaglieri.

