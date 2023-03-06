Even though we’re eagerly anticipating Grand Theft Auto VI, there are still plenty of people logging into Los Santos to check out GTA Online’s latest update with their friends. With the game approaching its 10th anniversary, GamesRadar caught up with Rockstar North design director Scott Butchard about the online mode.

“When we started, I don’t think we ever dreamed that we would last another 10 years. The success of GTA Online is something we never expected,”Butchard said. It might seem odd that he didn’t expect GTA’s mayhem formula with friends to be so successful, but it’s clearly proven to be a winner.

Speaking of the game’s many updates, Butchard said: “Of course, we want to make sure that GTA Online updates are free and accessible to everyone so that our entire community can experience it together.”“Looking back, at the beginning we primarily marketed GTA Online as a multiplayer experience – whether it was co-op or competitive, we felt we needed to keep players engaged and having fun together in shared spaces. Over time, we Realizing that a lot of the experience works better when we offer more potential to enjoy the game on an individual level, and then the core experience can be changed and improved by playing with other people. When we set out to design Heist to be Once two players were playable, we started to really hit our stride.

