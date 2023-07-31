Brain-eating amoeba kills a man: what you need to know

A tragic event has struck the Georgiawhere a man died of an infection from Naegleria fowleria very rare one brain eating amoeba.

The local public health department confirmed the death, explaining that the amoeba destroys brain tissue, causing swelling and often resulting in death. The victim is believed to have become infected while swimming in a freshwater pond or lake.

Naegleria fowleri

This amoeba, which lives only in fresh water, infects only about three people in the United States each year, but infections tend to be fatal. Only four out of 154 confirmed survival cases from 1962 to 2021 have been reported by the public health department.

The symptoms of this infection include strong heachache, fever, nausea, vomit, convulsions, hallucinations and even the coma. An alarming situation that requires attention and awareness regarding safety in the water.

What you need to know about the brain eating amoeba

Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled amoeba that can cause a serious infection of the brain called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). PAM is a rare and life-threatening disease that affects approximately 1 person every 10 years in the United States.

Naegleria fowleri lives in warm and stagnant waters, such as lakes, rivers and wells. The amoeba can enter the body through the nose when a person swims or dives into contaminated water. The amoeba then travels through the nose to the brain, where it can cause inflammation and damage to brain tissue.

Symptoms of PAM usually appear within 1 to 7 days of being infected. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. As the infection progresses, symptoms may worsen and include neck stiffness, seizures, confusion, and coma.

PAM is a serious and often fatal disease. There is no specific cure for PAM, but treatment can help reduce symptoms and improve the chances of survival.

Here are some tips to reduce the risk of getting MAP:

Avoid swimming in warm, stagnant waters. If swimming in warm, stagnant water, wear a swimming mask. Rinse your nose thoroughly with fresh water after swimming. Keep your nose out of the water when swimming in deep water. Regularly clean and disinfect swimming pools and aquariums.

If you suspect you have been infected with Naegleria fowleri, it is important to see a doctor right away.

