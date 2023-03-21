One of the best breakfast foods are biscuits, but beware of some brands, protagonists of a survey that revealed the presence of possible pesticides. Here’s the list.

Experts often repeat that the breakfast it is the most important meal of the day. It serves to give the energy necessary to face the whole day. But what do you prefer to eat for breakfast?

A lot of people have i biscotti. However, pay attention to the brands you choose when you go shopping expense at the supermarket. A research taken from “Il Salvagente” has identified some breakfast biscuits that would be contaminated by pesticides.

There would be evident traces of it according to i lab test. We will give you, below, the list of these products, but also the brands that, on the other hand, have passed the test.

Breakfast biscuits contaminated with pesticides: here is the list of brands involved

The laboratory test immediately highlighted good news, namely theabsence of mycotoxins in all products analysed. However, there are traces of others dangerous substances.

Here’s what the lab tests wanted to find:

salt and sugar : according to the World Health Organization we should not exceed 5 grams of salt and 25 grams of sugar every day for our health;

: according to the World Health Organization we should not exceed 5 grams of salt and 25 grams of sugar every day for our health; unwanted ingredients: these are sweeteners such as maltitol syrup and maltitol itself, palm and rapeseed oil , disodium diphosphate all potentially responsible for gastrointestinal problems;

such as maltitol syrup and maltitol itself, , all potentially responsible for gastrointestinal problems; fibers: according to experts we should take at least 30 grams a day, but the breakfast biscuits examined have very few;

Don (deoxynivalenol): it is a dangerous substance for children, no brand exceeds the limits permitted by law except one;

(deoxynivalenol): it is a dangerous substance for children, no brand exceeds the limits permitted by law except one; acrilammide : just as it can happen for chips, even in biscuits the cooking process releases this substance which, in large quantities, could be harmful according to some scientific studies;

: just as it can happen for chips, even in biscuits the cooking process releases this substance which, in large quantities, could be harmful according to some scientific studies; pesticides: they are present in 10 brands out of the 15 analyzed by the research in question and are dangerous substances for our health.

The list of products that would be contaminatedin particular of shortbread biscuits, is the following:

Carrefour : there are 4 pesticides present and they are piperonyl butoxide, deltamethrin, cypermethrin and pirimiphos methyl; moreover, they are cookies with high amounts of sugar;

: there are 4 pesticides present and they are piperonyl butoxide, deltamethrin, cypermethrin and pirimiphos methyl; moreover, they are cookies with high amounts of sugar; Conad : large amount of Don present harmful to children under 3 years old;

: large amount of Don present harmful to children under 3 years old; Novellini Gentilini : large amounts of acrylamide;

: large amounts of acrylamide; Galbusera: presence of phosphates and polyphosphates prohibited in baby foods, concentrations of disodium diphosphate responsible for the incorrect assimilation of mineral salts, stomach pains and diarrhoea.

Some information, as in the case of Galbusera shortbread biscuits, is indicated on the label, but much of this information is not there.

The best products

According to Altroconsumo, however, there are also products considered to be best quality. These are:

Novellini milk and honey Coop;

Gran Variè Colussi;

Oswego;

Gold Saiwa active fiber;

Carrefour Bio wholemeal flour biscuits.

In these brands there are excellent amounts of fiber, little sugar, little salt and they have i best scores considering the nutritional values ​​of all ingredients.