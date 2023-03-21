Original title: “The Power of Hope ~Adult Pretty Cure ’23 ~” visual release, will start broadcasting in October

Text|Water without a moon map|Source network

Part of the staff, logo, and poster of “The Power of Hope ~Adult Precure ’23~” have been unveiled. At the same time, Sanping Yufuko will continue to play the role of Nozomi Yumehara.

NHK E TV station will start broadcasting “The Power of Hope ~Adult Pretty Cure “23~” in October. The new animation produced as the 20th anniversary policy of the animation “Pretty Cure” series, “Yes! Pretty Cure 5” “Yes ! Pretty Cure 5gogo! “The growth of Nozomi Yumehara and others.

“Pretty Cure 2” (tentative) will be broadcast in 2024 in the late-night animation period “ANiMAZiNG!!!” of the ABC TV Asahi TV series network of 24 stations nationwide. Since the “Pretty Cure” series started broadcasting in 2004, it has been produced for the main audience group of children aged 3 to 6. Toei Animation said, “After 20 long years, fans who became adults at that time needless to say, everyone who is watching the series now will be able to enjoy the images of the “Pretty Cure” series even more in the future.

The poster released this time was drawn by Atsuko Nakajima, who worked as a character designer in “The Power of Hope ~Adult Precure ’23 ~”. The director of the series is Takayuki Hamana, the director of TV animation “The Prince of Tennis” and TV animation “The Gray Journey of Magician Orphen”. ” to “Yes! Pretty Cure 5gogo!” Naoki Sato is in charge, and the animation production is in charge of Toei Animation and Studio スタジオディーン.

In addition, in order to commemorate the production of “The Power of Hope ~Adult Pretty Cure ’23~”, YouTube’s Toei Animation Museum channel will broadcast the complete works of “Yes! Pretty Cure 5” for 2 weeks, starting from March 21st every day Make an episode public.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: