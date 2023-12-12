Breaking Barriers: The Mental Wellness Certification for Fitness Professionals

The Mental Wellness Association has announced a groundbreaking certification program for fitness professionals that aims to revolutionize the way mental health is approached in the fitness industry. The Mental Wellness Certification for Fitness Professionals brings together top experts in mental health, psychiatry, and fitness to create a comprehensive program that emphasizes the four pillars of mental well-being: exercise, nutrition, connection, and mindfulness.

This innovative certification, set to be available early next year, is a much-needed and long-awaited development in the industry. It is grounded in evidence-based research and reflects the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation’s mission to change the way the world treats mental health.

The president of the Mental Wellness Association declared, “With the launch of the Mental Wellness Certification for Fitness Professionals, much-needed positive change is occurring for the future of mental wellness and fitness. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of providing self-care education, tools and resources to fitness professionals that will lead to the empowerment and overall health of their clients.”

The founders of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation, Lynne and Victor Brick, are also the owners and founders of Ohana Growth Partners. The purpose of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation is to integrate self-care approaches, such as exercise, nutrition, and mind-body practices, into the treatment of mental illness and the promotion of mental well-being. The foundation has donated over $3,000,000 to promote integrative approaches to mental health.

The announcement of the Mental Wellness Certification for Fitness Professionals marks a turning point for the fitness industry and the general health of people worldwide. This groundbreaking program will provide fitness professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to design responsive, individualized approaches to help each and every client, thereby strengthening their business and the fitness community as a whole.