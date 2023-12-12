Yasiel Puig ELIMINATED Miguel Cabrera in Derby LVBP

The Pepsi Home Run Festival Honors Miguel Cabrera with a Huge Turnout

The festival of Pepsi Home Run, in honor of Miguel Cabrera, has been a total success. The Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium hosted more than 25 thousand fans to see the tribute to the Venezuelan legend.

As has been talked about all this time, the retirement of “Miggy” led him to be honored in the 30 stadiums of Major League Baseball. That did not go unnoticed in his native country, Venezuela, so that hundreds of fans will applaud the best hitter in recent times.

Prior to the Home Run Festival, the keys were announced. Miguel Cabrera was the one who chose at random, and he had to face the Cuban gardener Yasiel Puig.

Cabrera, with three participations in the Pepsi Home Run (2005, 2012 and 2023), is a player with many experiences in this event. In 2012, held in Maracay, he was the champion, defeating Carlos González.

The native of Cienfuegos, Yasiel Puig, began to take his first turn. He managed to total 10 home runs, and only took a break when he was about to approach the minute remaining. Later, he hit three more to add 13.

That left the top step for the Triple Crowned. With three minutes to equal the mark of the outfielder of Guaira sharks Javier Bracamonte’s pitches did not feel comfortable.

He was only able to score three home runs, being eliminated in the first round. Miggy’s mother, Gregoria Torres, was not very happy with how Bracamonte executed the shipments.

After being eliminated in his first participation, the fans stood up to applaud Jose Miguel Cabrera Torres. Many figures from the media were also present at his tribute.

Besides, Cabrera He told the fans present that he will participate with Tigres de Aragua for the 2024-25 LVBP season. With this, he would retire as an active player.

