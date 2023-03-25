Original title: Three-point contest: The defending champion Yuan Shuai advanced to the final of the CUBA three-point king with 23 points

On March 25th, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 season CBA All-Star Game Xingrui was held at Xiamen Phoenix Stadium. Among them, in the three-point competition of the individual competition, the defending champion Yuan Shuai easily won 23 points and advanced to the final. At the same time, CUBA three-point kings Zhou Qimo and Wang Ruize won tickets to the final.

【List of entries】

Yuan Shuai, Wang Xinkai, Jiang Weize, Jiang Shuai, Zhang Fan, Wang Ruize, He Siyu, Zhou Qimo (specially invited college player), Li Hongquan (specially invited Anjuke wild card player).

【Preliminaries】

Wang Ruize, who took the lead, felt hot and scored 22 points. Wang Xinkai of the Guangdong team made a mistake in time control and finally scored 18 points. Zhang Fan of the Beikong team played third, but he didn’t feel good and only scored 15 points.

Jiang Weize from Jilin was next on the stage. Because his jump shot method affected the time, fortunately he speeded up after that, and finally scored 19 points without any risk. Jiang Shuai of the Ningbo team made 31.8% of his three-pointers this season. His shooting rate is obviously very full, with only 13 points.

The defending champion Yuan Shuai placed all the colored balls at 45 degrees from the top of the arc, hit all the second points, and easily scored 12 points. At the end of the color ball point, he was close to 20 points. In the end, the former coach scored 23 points, the highest score among all players.

He Siyu of the Tianjin team scored 18 points. The CUBA three-pointer Zhou Qimo really has a big heart. He withstood the pressure and broke through the 20-point mark and scored 21 points. The last player to play was the wild card player Li Hongquan, who scored only 13 points.

【competition rules】

In the preliminaries (8 players, including 1 sponsor wild card player), the order of appearance will be determined by drawing lots. The final stage (3 players) will appear in reverse order according to the score of the preliminaries, and the third player with the scores of the preliminaries will enter the field first.

1) 8 players will participate in the competition. There are two rounds in the competition, namely the preliminaries and the finals. The top three players in the preliminaries will enter the second round of the finals.

2) There are 5 shooting points on the three-point line (the top arc of the three-point line, one shooting point on both sides of the bottom corner and 45 degrees on both sides), a total of 25 basketballs, including 5 on the three-point line 20 ordinary orange balls at the shooting point (1 point for shooting), 5 colored balls (2 points for shooting).

3) Before the start of the game, players can choose to place 5 colored balls on any point of the 5 shooting points on the field (it can be placed on the same shooting point or scattered on the 5 shooting points).

4) The player must complete the shooting within 60 seconds, and take as many shots as possible. The time stops or 25 basketballs are shot to be considered as the end.

5) If there is a tie for the third place in the preliminaries or the first place in the finals, there will be a 30-second extra match until the score is determined.

