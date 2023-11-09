Ofner after catching up in the Sofia quarter-finals

Sebastian Ofner made it to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Sofia on Wednesday with a lot of fighting spirit. The 27-year-old defeated the Australian Christopher O’Connell 6:7 (6/8) 6:4 6:2 after a playing time of 2:15 hours. In the second set Ofner was already 2:4 behind, but then turned the game around. Things went the other way around for Jurij Rodionov, who lost against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6:3 4:6 1:6 after winning the first set.

