Home » Ofner after catching up in the Sofia quarter-finals
Sports

Ofner after catching up in the Sofia quarter-finals

by admin
Ofner after catching up in the Sofia quarter-finals

Sebastian Ofner made it to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Sofia on Wednesday with a lot of fighting spirit. The 27-year-old defeated the Australian Christopher O’Connell 6:7 (6/8) 6:4 6:2 after a playing time of 2:15 hours. In the second set Ofner was already 2:4 behind, but then turned the game around. Things went the other way around for Jurij Rodionov, who lost against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6:3 4:6 1:6 after winning the first set.

Read more …

See also  Israel must help: This is how the German U21s made it to the quarter-finals at the European Championship

You may also like

The Battle for Supremacy: Analyzing the ‘Group of...

The ATP Finals in Turin are increasingly followed...

Beijing to Host 2023-2024 ISU World Figure Skating...

Betplay League: Eight Teams Classified to Semi-Finals Revealed...

Israel–Hamas war, Israel, capture of Hamas stronghold in...

Evans Shines in BAIC Men’s Basketball Team’s Narrow...

OM will not be sanctioned after the stoning...

Bryce Harper to Take Over First Base, Ending...

NBA, results of the night: Philadelphia first in...

2023 National Diving Championships and Olympic Trials to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy