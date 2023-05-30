Home » Vegas gave Dallas a debacle and celebrates advancing to the Stanley Cup finals
Vegas gave Dallas a debacle and celebrates advancing to the Stanley Cup finals

No more drama came. Although the Dallas hockey players returned to the final series of the Western Conference of the NHL with two wins in a row, in the sixth duel they suffered a 0:6 debacle from Vegas, which ended the season for them. After a 4-2 overall win in the series, the Golden Knights can look forward to the Stanley Cup finals against Florida starting Saturday at home. Vegas last played in the NHL Finals in 2018.

