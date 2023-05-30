Space – China announces new mission

A Chinese rocket launches into space (archive image) (picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Uncredited)

According to the information, there are three astronauts on board the rocket, including a civilian for the first time with a scientist. So far, all Chinese space travelers have been members of the People’s Liberation Army. The current mission in space is expected to last around five months. The rocket is launched from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in the Gobi Desert, and its destination is the Tiangong space station.

China wants to catch up with the leading space nations USA and Russia. The communist government in Beijing plans, among other things, to build a moon base.