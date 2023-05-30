Home » Space – China announces new mission
News

Space – China announces new mission

by admin
Space – China announces new mission

A Chinese rocket launches into space (archive image) (picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Uncredited)

According to the information, there are three astronauts on board the rocket, including a civilian for the first time with a scientist. So far, all Chinese space travelers have been members of the People’s Liberation Army. The current mission in space is expected to last around five months. The rocket is launched from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in the Gobi Desert, and its destination is the Tiangong space station.

China wants to catch up with the leading space nations USA and Russia. The communist government in Beijing plans, among other things, to build a moon base.

See also  In Media Luna they propose the creation of a community radio station

You may also like

Millions of heaters will reach the replacement obligation...

D2/J24: the JCA bat Agouwa en overture

Valledupar beat Cortuluá and dreams of the Ascent...

++ Live blog: Russia reports drone attack on...

Important information from the President of the CENI...

They will make payments from Colombia Mayor

US lawyer uses ChatGPT in court and causes...

Not Huida, TSMC AI Gold Rush and these...

Rappi joins the low price revolution of the...

China’s epidemic resurgence The State Council rarely responds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy