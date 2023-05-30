China’s epidemic resurgence The State Council rarely responds to virus variants | State Council organization experts | Eryang | Zhong Nanshan

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 29, 2023]The epidemic has resurfaced in China, and the State Council of the Communist Party of China rarely organizes experts to respond to the topic of “virus variants.” Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Communist Party of China, also said a few days ago that the CCP virus (new crown) mutates too fast and poses a threat to patients with underlying diseases, and epidemic prevention cannot be done once and for all.

The Chinese Communist Party’s media, People’s Daily, reported on May 29 that recently, patients infected with Omicron have reappeared in many places in China, some of whom were re-infected. The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council rarely organizes experts to interpret topics related to secondary infection.

Chen Cao, a researcher at the Institute of Viral Diseases of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that with the continuous increase of imported mutant strains and the continuous decline of antibody levels in the Chinese population, the number of patients infected with the XBB mutant strain of Omicron may increase recently.

The XBB series of strains are characterized by fast transmission and are more likely to break through the immune barrier of the human body and cause large-scale infections.

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the epidemic has risen slightly since late April. “Comprehensive research and judgment, the epidemic caused by the mutant strain of the XBB series will continue for some time.”

Li Tong, chief physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Beijing You’an Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, once warned that people should rest more after contracting the epidemic and suggested home isolation. If you still have fever or even chest tightness, shortness of breath and other symptoms for more than 5 days, you should go to the hospital in time.

About half a year after the end of the “clear” epidemic prevention policy, China has seen a new wave of infection peaks, and the number of infections has continued to increase in recent weeks.

Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, predicted on May 22 that by the end of June, China would usher in the peak of infections, and the number of infections in the country could reach as high as 65 million per week at the peak.

“(Epidemic prevention) cannot be done once and for all, because it (new coronavirus) becomes too fast.” Zhong Nanshan said that the cause of death from Omicron infection is not simply death from severe pneumonia, but the current death is often caused by the virus. These diseases, such as heart disease, neurological disease, and kidney disease, compounded the death rate. He reminded people with underlying diseases that prevention of infection is extremely important.

Recently, large-scale infections have occurred in schools in many parts of China, and epidemic prevention measures have been upgraded.

After three years of the epidemic, the CCP authorities have basically “laid back” and did not mention “clearing”, and the CCP experts have no effective way to deal with the epidemic. Although they do not directly mention home isolation, the actual requirements are the same.

Some experts suggest that patients with “two yang” should not go to work with illness, saying that this is not conducive to the recovery of patients and will increase the risk of virus transmission.

The epidemic situation in Beijing is heating up again. On May 24, the Beijing Health Commission advised citizens to wear a mask when taking public transportation, or entering a closed environment and crowded places; they should wash their hands in time or Disinfect your hands and ask not to go to work or school while sick.

Mr. Zhang, a Beijing resident, told NTDTV that his street office issued a notice recently advising residents to prepare some anti-epidemic materials in advance. The notice said that according to the relevant deployment work of the Municipal Health Commission.

Mr. Zhao, a Shanghai citizen, told The Epoch Times recently that he went to Beijing to appeal at the end of April and returned to Shanghai on April 28. “Our petitioners in Shanghai found that they had yang after they came back. They had yang in Beijing and became ill. After the epidemic, the symptoms were very serious. The sore throat was as severe as a knife. They slept in bed with fever and took ordinary medicines. It’s useless.”

At the end of last year, the epidemic broke out in China. It also started in Beijing and spread to the whole country.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)