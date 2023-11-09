POD Code: Everything you need to know

Il codice POD (acronym for “Point of delivery”, in Italian “redelivery point” is an alphanumeric code made up of 14 or 15 digits which allows theidentification of the supply of light in a unique way, to carry out a multitude of operations. This is assigned at the time ofactivation of the meter, e it does not change over timeeven if you sign a contract with a different operator.

How is it composed?

As already mentioned, the POD code is composed of 14 or 15 numbers. Each digit indicates a precise detail. The two initial letters, i.e. IT, refer to the nation where the supply is active, in this case Italy. The three numbers that follow the acronym IT allow you to identify the local distributor. The latter is the person who takes care of the energy transport network up to the home, and manages the meters. Next, there is the letter Ea standard character, which refers to the fact that it is electrical energy.

The eight numbers following are different for each counter, and specify the withdrawal point. Finally, there can be the control keyi.e. an optional number that can also be omitted.

Where is it?

You can find the POD code on bill of electricity, both in paper and digital format. Alternatively, this code can be used find directly on the meter. In fact, the most recent models of electronic meters (those currently installed in most homes) can show this code simply by pressing the button located next to the display. Older meters, on the other hand, only allow you to view the last digits.

If you can’t find your POD code in either way, you need it contact the supplier or managerproviding your personal information and information relating to the property.

Difference between POD code and meter serial number

We often tend to confuse this code with the meter serial numberhowever these are two different numbers.

The freshmanin fact, does not identify the user but thedevice same. This means that, in case of replacement of the meterthis change, while the POD code remains the same. On the contrary, if the counter is moved elsewhere, the latter could change, while the serial number always remains the same.

Also there freshman it is generally reported in billbut it is also written under the display. However, the serial number is often not necessary for common operations, therefore it is rarely requested by the supplier.

Difference between POD code and customer code

Another important difference is that between the client code and the POD one. The customer code, in fact, represents an identification number generated directly by the energy supplier’s internal system and is linked to the contract stipulated with the latter.

Therefore, if you decide to change supplier of energy, the customer code would change accordingly, as it is specific to each contract and supplier.

What is it for?

The POD code is required for multiple operations that concern electricity users, such as:

Change of supplier: when changing the electricity supplier, the new supplier requires this code to identify the specific supply point associated with the applicant and complete the switch smoothly;

Voltura: this procedure indicates a modification of the contract with a change in the owner of the utilities. This step is crucial when, for example, a property is sold or rented. To carry out a transfer, the previous owner (or the new buyer) must provide the POD code to the operator;

I’ll take over: also for takeover operations (i.e. the change of the holder of a supply contract if the meter has been previously deactivated) this code is fundamental, in order to guarantee the correct restoration of the user;

Complaints: in the event that disputes or problems arise with the electricity supplier, the POD code is used to provide a specific reference of the supply point which is the subject of the complaint;

Installation of photovoltaic panels: when you install a photovoltaic system and wish to connect it to the electricity grid, it is necessary to communicate this in order to specify the point of entry of the self-produced energy into the grid;

Request for information: the code in question also constitutes a method of identification at the electricity supplier, and is often necessary to obtain information on consumption or send the self-reading of consumption via IT channels;

Cancel the contract: when you decide to interrupt the energy supply in a specific property, the supplier requests the POD code to identify exactly where to interrupt the service.

It is therefore clear that identifying and knowing this string of numbers and letters is essential in order to be able to carry out most of the possible actions regarding one’s energy supply.

