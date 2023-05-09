Pulitzer Prize, the big US newspapers are hoarding prizes

WASHINGTON. Washington Post Awarded for Series of Articles on Impact of Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion for America; the New York Times and the Associated Press for coverage of the Ukraine conflict; the Los Angeles Times in the prestigious breaking news section for revealing the racist comments recorded in a conversation by some city councilors in the metropolis and the Wall Street Journal for a series of reports on financial conflicts of interest within federal agencies.

As every year, the Pulitzer prizes arrive, the highest American journalistic recognition, to ennoble the major US newspapers that hoard prizes: the siege of Mariupol has pushed the AP agency while the Washington Post – winner also for an investigative book on the death by George Floyd- won with Caroline Kitchener for best reporter for demolition work last June of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling.

The Pulitzer Prize was awarded for the first time in 1917 and is named after Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911, one of the publishers who with his investigative style drastically changed the panorama of US information at the end of the 19th century. In his will she had left a sum of money to Columbia University to found a school of journalism and thus create the prizes.

The jury is made up of editors and directors of the best-known US newspapers.