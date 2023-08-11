Maksimir Stadium among the ugliest in Europe | Sports

Dinamo Stadium from Zagreb was declared the third ugliest stadium in Europe.

Dinamo Zagreb Stadium “Maksimir” it was in the top 5 ugliest stadiums in Europe. The “Money” agency conducted research using reviews on platforms such as Google, TripAdvisor and Football ground, and according to the ratings, the Dinamo stadium is at the very top the ugliest stadiums on the Old Continent.

In front of “Maksimir”, there are two uglier stadiums on the list, namely the home of Empoli, which is number one, while the Celta stadium is in second place. The stands of “Maksimir” can accommodate 24,851 viewersand the eastern tribune is not in operation, after the terrible earthquakes that hit Zagreb.

Maksimir Stadium Source: Youtube / FAKE NINE

The competition for two “uglier” stadiums in front of Dinamo was won by “Carlo Castellani”, the stadium of Empoli football players, while the second place is the “Balaidos” stadium in Vigo, where Celta football players play. The eastern stand of this stadium was recently renovated and reopened, and according to information, the reconstruction cost 50 million euros.

Empoli Stadium Source: Youtube/TLN TV

The rest of the stadiums from the list of the ugliest are:

Carlo Castellani (Empoli, Italy) Balaidos (Celta Vigo, Spain) Maksimir (Dinamo, Croatia) King Baudouin (Brussels, Belgium) Colosseum Alfonso Perez (Getafe, Spain)

