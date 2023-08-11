Trieste announces Justin Reyes – Sportando

AND JustinReyes the player chosen by Basketball Trieste to complete his roster for next season. The US winger arrives in red and white after playing last season with the Varese shirt. Currently busy with the Puerto Rico national teamwill face China, Serbia and South Sudan in Group B next season FIBA World Cupexpected to start next August 25th.

“Justin has been with me for the past two seasons – the words of the General Manager Of BasketballTrieste Michael Archers – Witnessing his exceptional growth, both as a man and as a basketball player, has been a real pleasure. Justin is able to make a big impact on the game on both sides of the court. His excellent three-point shooting, ability to find his way to the basket even from medium and close to the rim, make him a constant threat on offense. His athleticism and ability to fill four roles gives our squad added versatility and depth which will be key to our performance. We are very excited to have Justin in red and white and to give him and Savannah our warmest welcome to Trieste”.

Justin, born in 1995 originating from Massachusettsattend the St. Thomas Aquinas College with whom he disputed the NCAA Division 2 championship, finishing his senior year with over 20 points per game. He made his debut in the 2018-2019 season G-League con i Salt Lake City Starsthe franchise owned by the Utah Jazz, posting 7.4 points per game and shooting over 43% from 3-point range. He ends that season with the Indios de Mayaguez, in the top Puerto Rican league, which also allows him to participate in the 2019 Pan American Games with the Caribbean country’s shirt.

After a brief parenthesis ai Raptors 905 in G-LeagueJustin returns to Puerto Rico among the ranks of the Indios with whom he disputes two seasons putting on the scoresheet beyond 12 points per raceseasoned by 6 rebounds and a stellar percentage of over the 54% in archery in the 2020/2021 championship. In between also a fruitful experience with the tank top of San Lazaro Jobo Bonito in the championship of the Dominican Republic. Before arriving at VareseJustin starts the 2021/2022 season with the shirt of Captains of Mexico City in the G-League, averaging 14.6 points per game and always maintaining a 3-point percentage of over 40%. In January 2022 his numbers are worth a call from Serie A, at the court of coach Johan Roijakkers, who has just taken over the Varese bench. In the last season, Reyes averaged 10 points, guaranteeing great danger from the arc and signing a very solid 43,5% and 3 points.