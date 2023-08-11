Distinction of Scientific Merit to a teacher from Unimagdalena

Professor Hermes de Jesús Henríquez Algarín was also distinguished with the Recognition of Scientific Merit for obtaining the Cum Laude qualification in his doctoral thesis.

Again the University of Magdalena stands out in higher education in the Caribbean region. on this occasion It was through Hermes de Jesús Henríquez Algarínteacher of the Faculty of Education Sciences.

The teacher, in addition to receive the title of Doctor of Social Sciences from the Universidad del Norte of Colombia was distinguished with the recognition to the Scientific Merit for obtaining the Cum Laude qualification in his doctoral thesis of high quality and relevance for his contributions to scienceattention to social problems and the development of a multidisciplinary approach to research.

The thesis titled ‘Factors associated with inequality and inequity in access to higher education in Colombia’is the foundation of a institutional scheme that integrates public policyregulations and equity and equality in access to Higher Education, directed by Doctor José Luis Ramos Ruizis a valuable contribution in the areafield of applied research for the needs of equity and equality in access to higher education in the country, even of great value for the current aspirations of the national, regional and local government, as well as Higher Education Institutions, regarding equity and equal access.

This recognition achieved by Henríquez Algarín is doubly decent at this demanding level of training and presentation of a doctoral thesis before international, national and local juries that evaluate the rigor, academic and scientific contribution, among other aspects, the quality of the research for science with impact on society.



In accordance with Law 30 of 1992los PhD programs in Colombia focus on training researchers at an advanced level based on the disposition, capacity and knowledge acquired by the person in the previous levels of training and require a thesis for completion. The doctoral program in Social Sciences of origin of the training, degree and recognition of Dr. Henríquez, In addition to being accredited for high quality, it is a brand in this national guideline, which exalts this achievement.

