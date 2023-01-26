For metastatic breast cancer there is still no defined, homogeneous and dedicated treatment path. The point was taken by Europa Donna Italia (Edi), who carried out an investigation – not surprisingly entitled “The point” – which aims to open a dialogue with the institutions on the needs of patients who live with the disease. “A starting point, so that you have the same service offerings in each Multidisciplinary Breast Center”, as he defined it Rosanna D’Antonapresident of the advocacy movement: “A clear and evident request, which coincides perfectly with the requests of patients with metastatic breast cancer – explains D’Antona – or the creation of a treatment path dedicated to this particular stage of breast cancer , which can give the same opportunities to all the women of our country in the same way”.

“A voice for all”: the campaign on metastatic breast cancer is underway by Tiziana Moriconi

04 October 2022



The report

The report is made up of various parts: for its creation, in fact, all those involved in the dedicated courses were consulted: doctors, institutions, analysts, scientific societies and those responsible for Italian health planning. The work was carried out in four regions, exemplifying the North, Center and South: Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Puglia. In the four Regions, the voices of the patients were also collected, who trace the line to follow.

Breast cancer: how many women it affects in Italy, survival, mortality by Tiziana Moriconi

January 13, 2023 See also [TGA 21]The new shooting game "ARC Raiders" created by the former DICE developer is scheduled to come out next year



The survey of 19 patients

The same needs also emerge from a further survey conducted by SWG on another sample of 19 women with metastatic cancer, coming from three other regions of the North, Central and South – Lombardy, Tuscany and Sicily – and treated in the Breast Units . The survey explored their experiences in three web focuses, one for each Region, lasting approximately two and a half hours each. Issues related to the diagnosis and the path were addressed and, finally, requests and recommendations for a path corresponding to their needs. Furthermore, the need to introduce other specialist figures emerged, in addition to those traditionally present in the Breast Units, necessary to respond to the wide range of needs, such as the psycho-oncologist, the osteopath, the acupuncturist, the physiotherapist, the gynecologist and the sexologist, the nutritionist and the specialized dietician.

Breast cancer, discovered the new mechanism by which metastases are formed by Tiziana Moriconi

January 20, 2023



“In this context, the role of the Associations is central – he explains Loredana Pau, vice president of Edi – as they are active spokespersons for the needs of patients and can help support dialogue with the institutions. In the editorial staff of “Il Punto”, the participation of patients was fundamental, who are increasingly active in raising their requests, placing them at the service of the entire community”.

A question (also) of health planning

The report was supervised by a scientific board composed of internationally renowned doctors, including Giuseppe Curigliano, Director of the Development Division of New Drugs for Innovative Therapies, European Institute of Oncology Milan, Michelino De Laurentiis, Director of the Department of Breast and Thoracic Oncology – Pulmonary, National Cancer Institute – IRCCS Pascale Foundation of Naples, Lucia Del Mastro, Clinical Director of Medical Oncology San Martino Policlinico Hospital IRCCS – University of Genoa, Lucia Mangone, Specialist in Oncology and Head of the Cancer Registry AUSL IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, Daniela Terribile, Surgeon Breast Oncologist Policlinico A. Gemelli of Rome. They also have the task of drawing a line for the future in the field of therapies and beyond. “In the definition of a PDTA dedicated to metastatic breast cancer – he explains Lucia Mangone – the route should also be personalized on the basis of regional estimates. Their local use would allow for better management of patients with a tsm both in terms of the pharmaceutical expenditure to be estimated, and in terms of other specific needs such as psychological support and physiotherapy”.

Breast cancer, discovery of a protein that increases the risk of metastases by Tiziana Moriconi

20 Maggio 2022



The advocacy action

“Il Punto”, created thanks to the unconditional contribution of Gilead, Pfizer and Seagen, has received the patronage of the AIOM Foundation and Senonetwork Italia and will be the subject of an advocacy action to bring requests for a PDTA dedicated to patients with breast nationally homogeneous metastatic breast.