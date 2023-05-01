Serie B matchday 35 results: equal for Bari, Genoa and Parma

A goal by Maistrello in the 84th minute stops the Apulians at 1-1. By beating Reggina, arithmetic promotion for Grosso’s team. 0-0 between Sudtirol and Grifone, Benevento from 0-2 to 2-2 with the Emilians. Ascoli and Brescia win

You play chess for the first 45 minutes, then the pawns start moving and the show matures. At halftime of the 3 pm matches, Serie B only recorded the two goals with which Parma are ahead in Benevento: then, 0-0 everywhere. But the second times do not betray the expectations. And so here is the question and answer between Bari and Cittadella: it ends 1-1 at San Nicola, a result that keeps the Venetians out of the last three places and makes the first two of the class happy. In fact, Genoa is smiling, slowed down to 0-0 in Bolzano, but still +6 on third place with three games to go. But above all, the festoons can be prepared in Frosinone: if the Ciociari beat Reggina in the postponement of 20.30, it is certain promotion to Serie A. Parma, the only team to have scored in the first half, recovered two goals in Benevento: it ends 2-2, but little changes for both. The ducals remain fifth, the Witches demonstrate attributes but are equally at -6 from the playouts: translated, with a foot and a half in Serie C. Draw 1-1 between Como and Palermo in advance of lunchtime: Buttaro replied Cerri. A breath away from the playoffs, Ascoli beat Pisa 2-1 in the rain: Mendes and Marsura were decisive. Another masterpiece day for Brescia who find the third victory in the last four: defeated Cosenza 2-1, the Rondinelle grab the playouts. At 18 Venice and Modena to decide what to do when they grow up, whether to settle for salvation or storm the playoffs. Chance greedy especially for the canaries who with a success would rise to seventh place alone.

Bari-Cittadella 1-1 — Esposito tries in the opening, but his right goes off on the bottom. Not an exciting match, the Venetians raise the wall in search of salvation points and hold on for the entire first half. Indeed, the Citadel even touched the jackpot in the 36th minute with Antonucci crossing his right foot, but (thanks to a deflection) he didn’t go wide by much. In the 45th minute Bari finally wakes up, with Cheddira’s lunge for Benedetti who jumps very high, full post. But Benedetti corrected his aim in the second half: in the 51st minute he made it 1-0 by deflecting Bellomo’s corner into the net. In the 67th minute, Magrassi’s reply came close to Antonucci’s low cross, the ball wide by inches. Then it’s up to Embalo to frame the goal: aiming slightly off, outside post. The Citadel deserves something more and finds it in the 84th minute with Maistrello’s tap-in from a few steps away. The Venetians are now total masters of the field and in the 95th minute they even come close to the coup: Antonucci goes around, Caprile relaxes. Golden point for guests, Bari regrets. See also Really extraordinary how much more consumes those who walk a quarter of an hour uphill outdoors or on a treadmill

South Tyrol-Genoa 0-0 — The Grifone got off to a strong start and almost took the lead in the 11th minute: Gudmundsson collected the ball after Coda’s cross and placed it, but sent it wide by a matter of centimetres. South Tyrolean response with Casiraghi’s corner that becomes a shot on goal and Martinez has to fuss. Sudtirol still dangerous from a corner in the 45th minute with Zaro’s goring that hits the top of the crossbar. Sensational what happens on the seventh of the second half, when the red and white score a breakthrough, literally: a free-kick scrum ignites and the ball goes inside with kicks and punches. Goal disallowed. Gudmundsson lights up on the other side and goes around, but finds the post. The Griffon is still growing: in the 74th minute Frendrup sets up for Badelj who turns on the fly, without framing the mirror. No treble: it ends goalless but that’s fine for Genoa.

ascoli-pisa 2-1 — Under the rain in the Marches the rhythms are slow: in the 16th minute Rus tries to worry the bianconeri with a free-kick, a parable to forget. Ascoli tries to respond from a corner in the following action, with Botteghin’s header which however ends just wide. The most tempting chance comes from Juventus in the 39th minute, with Dionisi’s goring who calls Nicolas with a kidney shot. At the start of the second half, the advantage was taken by Pedro Mendes who deflected Caligara’s free-kick just enough. Timid reaction from the Tuscans, the bianconeri thanked and doubled their lead in the 74th minute: Marsura reiterated the goal after Gondo’s right foot rejected by the host defence. Pisa shortens in the 82nd minute with the substitutes: Gliozzi favors Masucci’s volley which reopens the discussion but it’s not enough. See also Erasmus in Gaza - Florence, 29 May

Brescia-Cosenza 2-1 — Perky start for the Calabrians: in the 4th minute Zilli breaks through to the left and kicks, the ball rears up. Shy response from the Rondinelle with Labojko not giving precision to his conclusion. Zilli was more dangerous in the 14th minute, able to take advantage of a mistake by Cistana but defused by Andrenacci. In the 33rd minute a relaunch by Micai triggers Martino who goes first intention from forty meters, but sends just wide. At the beginning of the second half Niemeijer fired with a sure shot, out of nowhere. In the 52nd minute Jallow loads the blow, Micai responds with one hand. Brescia’s goal arrives anyway: 55 minutes, thanks to Adryan who corrects Bisoli’s low cross. Five minutes later Cistana puts his signature on the doubling by heading off a corner. He shortens Cosenza in the finale with D’Orazio’s imperious detachment, but it’s of little use.

Benevento-Parma 2-2 — Ready-go and the Gialloblù pass: in the 7th minute Benedyczak dictates the deep pass to Vazquez and then puts Manfredini through. In the event of a knockout, the Witches would in fact be in C, the pressure must be increased: Acampora’s missile whistles just outside, Ciano’s free-kick on the outside of the net, then in the half hour Buffon saves on Improta and on Acampora’s tap-in Parma’s defense is sacrificed. The Giallorossi play, the guests score: in the 42nd minute Man scores a double, a comfortable tap-in on Benedyczak’s cross. Yellow and red flash at the start of the second half, thanks to Ciano who headed in Schiattarella’s cross. In the 62nd minute the same striker could bring his team up 2-2, but Del Prato sacrificed himself on his attempt. On the other side Vazquez opens a corridor for Camara who goes with the scavette and touches the post: match-point failed. Parma complicates life in the final with Cobbaut’s red card. On the following free-kick, in the 86th minute, Ciano slams on the barrier, but Acampora finds the arrow that slips under the cross: sensational 2-2. But the result didn’t change anymore, not even in the 95th minute when Pettinari’s half-forward was saved by Buffon. See also Health: Istat, life expectancy drops to 82 years, down 1.2 years on 2019

Como-Palermo 1-1 — The first twenty minutes are all for the rosanero. They gore in the 5th minute with Buttaro on Sala’s chocolate, but Gomis pulls out his claws to say no. It is the appetizer of the goal that arrives in the 17th minute: Brunori turns from the edge and finds the post, Buttaro reacts on the rebound and the rosanero are ahead. There would also be an air of doubling, but Gomis opposes Verre’s 35-metre arrow with a great reflex. The storm has passed, now Como plays: header by Odenthal, Pigliacelli for a corner. However, Longo’s boys find equal in the half hour, when Vignali goes down into the area after contact with Sala. Him penalty for the Lombards, transformed by Cerri. In the second half a flash of Cutrone ends just high. Then there’s room for a couple of quick cross-shots, one on each side: first Buttaro calls Gomis, then Pigliacelli relaxes on Chajia’s solution. But the most tempting opportunity happens on Gabrielloni’s head who puts aside from a few meters on Ioannou’s brushstroke. Palermo for its part collects corners: in the 88th minute, they send Nedelcearu to turn, high. Nothing else: 1-1.