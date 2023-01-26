Home Business Usa: durable goods orders +5.6% in December, above the consensus
Business

Usa: durable goods orders +5.6% in December, above the consensus

by admin
Usa: durable goods orders +5.6% in December, above the consensus

In December, the preliminary data relating to orders for durable goods in the United States showed growth of 5.6%, decidedly higher than the +2.5% forecast by analysts, after the -1.7% of the previous month (revised from -2.1%).

Excluding the transport component, orders for durable goods decreased by 0.1%, slightly less than the -0.2% consensus, compared to +0.1% in November.

Excluding the defense and aviation sectors, orders for durable goods show a decrease of 0.2%, in line with expectations, compared to the stable reading of the previous month (revised by +0.1%).

See also  Yanjing Beer Announces 2021 Annual Distribution Plan, Proposed 10 Distributions of 0.4 Yuan_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

IBM (IBM.US) Q4 revenue increased by 6% year-on-year,...

The first Tuscan multi-utility is born, from the...

Tax, single rate for average incomes. And there...

The U.S. GDP in the fourth quarter was...

Toyota, change at the top. Toyoda steps down...

Ferrari warms up the engines, Formula 1 in...

Fiscal truce 2023, the measure of the Meloni...

Xiaomi Group Stocks Rise After Leaked Electric Car...

Savings, for funds, 2022 closes with a collection...

The GDP of the United States in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy