In December, the preliminary data relating to orders for durable goods in the United States showed growth of 5.6%, decidedly higher than the +2.5% forecast by analysts, after the -1.7% of the previous month (revised from -2.1%).

Excluding the transport component, orders for durable goods decreased by 0.1%, slightly less than the -0.2% consensus, compared to +0.1% in November.

Excluding the defense and aviation sectors, orders for durable goods show a decrease of 0.2%, in line with expectations, compared to the stable reading of the previous month (revised by +0.1%).