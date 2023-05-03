Home » BREAST CANCER, N-ACETYLCYSTEINE FIGHTS ITS RESISTANCE
Health

BREAST CANCER, N-ACETYLCYSTEINE FIGHTS ITS RESISTANCE

by admin

The antioxidant can help drugs attack the tumor

A study published in Cell Reports Medicine and signed by scientists from the University of Basel shows the potential efficacy of a new approach against resistance of breast cancer cells.
The study coordinated by Mohamed Bentires-Alj describes a mechanism underlying the resistance of cancer cells in advanced breast cancer and foreshadows a possible solution, namely the use of the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine, often used as an expectorant.
“Many anticancer therapies do not produce the desired results often due to the resistance to drugs developed by the neoplastic tissue, as in the case of alpelisib, an inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PIK3CA) used in the treatment of advanced breast cancer,” explains the researcher .
Scientists have discovered that some mutations that deactivated the protein neurofibromin 1 … (Continued) read the 2nd page



Keywords |

cancro,

seno,

alpelisib,

