In women over 65 it does not appear to offer benefits

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the possibility of avoiding radiation therapy after surgery in women over 65 affected by breast cancer. In this category of patients, in fact, radiotherapy does not seem to offer benefits.

The 10-year study shows that adding radiotherapy to conservative surgery and hormone therapy did not prolong the patients’ survival.

The lack of radiation therapy did not affect the risk of the disease spreading, although it did slightly increase the risk of a new tumor forming close to the original one.

Ian Kunkler, lead author of the study who works at the University of Edinburgh, emphasizes the serious side effects of the therapy: "They are a heavy burden on patients, especially for









