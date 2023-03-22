Everyone is used to storing most of their personal information on their smartphones: including credit card information, bank passwords, personal identity information, etc. The issue of mobile phone privacy and security must not be ignored. Google Project Zero recently announced that Samsung’s Exynos Modems data chips produced from 2022 to early 2023 have 18 0-day security vulnerabilities, affecting as many as 20 models of smartphones, many of which are sold in Hong Kong, the most terrifying Yes, some loopholes allow criminals to hack into your mobile phone as long as they know your phone number, and steal bank information as soon as you answer the phone!



4 Serious Vulnerabilities｜Immediately Get Hit as soon as you answer the phone

Four of the 18 zero-day vulnerabilities (CVE-2023-24033, CVE-2023-26496, CVE-2023-26497, and CVE-2023-26498) are the most severe, allowing hackers to conduct remote code execution. Confirmed by the Project Zero test, it was found that hackers can use these four vulnerabilities to hack into the mobile phone from a remote location without interacting with the user and only need to know the user’s phone number.

0-day vulnerability allows hackers to perform remote code intrusion

Android phone virus｜The third generation variant of alien virus!Know how to avoid anti-drug detection and sneak into bank accounts

According to the report of Project Zero, the mobile phones that may be affected include Samsung, Google Pixel series and Vivo, etc., including some popular models:

Samsung: S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12 and A04 series

Google: Pixel 6, 7 series 6a

Vivo: S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, X30 series

Among them, Samsung S22 mobile phones may be affected

Since the 0-day vulnerability requires the manufacturer to release a repair update to complete the solution, if you are using the above models, you can first turn off the WiFi calling and VoLTE functions of the mobile phone. Project Zero also recommends that the user update the latest version of the mobile phone as soon as possible. Make sure the phone works on the bugfix version.

What are the dangers of a 0-day vulnerability? How do hackers hack into users’ mobile phones through loopholes? Which phones are likely to be affected?

source:Google Project Zero