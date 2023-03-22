Home News Attentive shop detective called the police: several thieves arrested
Attentive shop detective called the police: several thieves arrested

Attentive shop detective called the police: several thieves arrested

Several patrols drove to the mall around noon. There the store detective stated that the men had already stolen items on Monday and were still there.

The police officers positioned themselves in front of the exits. A short time later, four suspects tried to leave the crime scene separately. They could be arrested. Police found another man near the mall with a suitcase containing stolen items. He too was arrested. After initial investigations, a sixth suspect was found.

The accused men are between 17 and 38 years old. The asylum seekers recently traveled to Austria from Moldova and Belarus. Three of the accused were taken to the prison by order of the public prosecutor’s office in Wels, the others are being reported at large.

Both electrical and textile items were stolen. The value is in the four-digit euro range.

