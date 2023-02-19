Home Health Breast cancer: the symptoms that women (and men) of all ages should not underestimate
Every year in Italy about 55,000 women fall ill with breast cancer: 80 percent are over 50, but the incidence in 30-40 year olds is growing. The chances of recovery, if diagnosed early, are close to 90 percent. “This is why it is essential that all women, more or less young, take care of their health, are informed and follow those few healthy rules that can be of great help in keeping the disease away”, say the experts of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation

