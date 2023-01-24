Home Health Brescia, rhythmic gymnastics complaints: coach banned
Brescia, rhythmic gymnastics complaints: coach banned

Brescia, rhythmic gymnastics complaints: coach banned

The investigation was born from the complaint last August of two athletes. In September last year, a mother had turned to the police about alleged illegal conduct by the coach of an academy for rhythmic gymnastics athletes, affiliated with the “Italian Gymnastics Federation”, based in the province of Brescia, implemented during training against daughters and other young gymnasts aged between 10 and 14 years.

The presumed victims were heard in protected videotaped hearings and assisted by a psychologist from the ASST – Brescia. More than 25 people were then heard, including victims, witnesses, parents of the gymnasts, colleagues of the psychologist instructor whom some athletes had turned to, as well as the leaders of the National Federation themselves. Traces of previous messaging chats and video footage of some episodes were recovered from cell phones, sometimes made by the suspect herself.

According to the assessment expressed in the disqualification order, the elements collected would have confirmed the circumstantial picture and explained the reason why the young gymnasts would have abandoned the Academy even in the face of prospects of great sporting success, even in the international arena.

