Briatore is a good dad, but with him nearby it’s not easy to find love

Guest of Domenica In, Elisabetta Gregoraci spoke about her relationship with the family and that with her ex-partner Flavio Briatore, father of their son Nathan Falco.

Elisabetta Gregoraci is a guest of Sunday In in the episode of Sunday 16 April. The showgirl told herself in the living room of Mara Venier talking about his relationship with his family and with his ex partner Flavio Briatore. Then the father Mario Gregoraci entered the studio.

Elisabetta Gregoraci and the bond with her parents

The showgirl told the painful story loss of mother Melinawhich took place 12 years ago, with which he still reckons today:

Mom got sick for the first time when she was 37. Today I would like to talk to her, I would like her to help me, to advise me. When she left, Nathan was one year old. And when he was born, she held him the whole time, like she knew. You are left with a void that you cannot fill.

Her father Mario then joined the studio, to whom she is very close and who still lives in Soverato, in Calabria, their country of origin. The man wrote her a sweet letter explaining that there will always be her in her life and in that of her sisters and nephews. Writing letters is a family tradition: Elizabeth herself has kept those of her mother and sometimes writes them about her for her son Nathan. For him she had decided to abandon the GF Vip and go home: “The children come first, I haven’t seen him for three months, it won’t happen again”.

Giulio Fratini gives Elisabetta Gregoraci an elopement: “He was absent on his birthday” See also From Monday the vaccines for Omicron 4-5, also available for the fourth doses of over 12

Elisabetta Gregoraci and her father Mario guests of Domenica In

The relationship with Flavio Briatore

The love between Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci lasted almost 13 years, during which they became parents of Nathan Falco, who is now 13 years old. Even though the two are no longer a couple, they have maintained a good relationship for the son:

Flavio is a very good dad and is very attached to Nathan, he gives him more things than me. He is my family, my son’s dad, we spend a lot of time together. We live in harmony, even if there are days when I can’t stand it.

Mara Venier asked her guest if this relationship with exwhich still has today, the conditions in turning the page and live a new love. “Yes, I have to tell you the truth, it’s not easy”, replied Elisabetta Gregoraci, who did not want to delve into her current sentimental situation. For the future she hopes to continue with her passion and is sure she does not want another marriage.