realme 10 test, specifications, price and impressions | MobIT

How did the realme 10 smartphone perform in our test? Find out below.

Source: SmartLife / Ilija Baošić

Company realm finally threw out realme 10 smartphone on the market, and we had the opportunity to test it in detail and determine whether this affordable model is worth the attention of buyers or not.

on paper, realme 10 it brings some interesting specifications, such as a 50 MP camera, a large battery, but the company’s new chipset MediaTek, which we haven’t had the chance to see so far. Well, let’s see how this combination performed in our test.

realme 10 DESIGN

Dimensions: 159,9 x 73,3 x 8 mm

Weight: 178 g

Material: Plastic, glass

Protection: Gorilla Glass 5

Speakers: One speaker

SIM: Dual Nano-SIM

Other: USB-C (USB 2.0)

The construction of the realme 10 phone is absolutely in line with our expectations for this class of device. The flat frame and the back of the phone are made of plastic, while the front side, i.e. the screen, is protected Gorilla Glass 5 glass. The appearance of the back is very interesting, so even though our device was advertised as black, in strong light we could see the scattering of dark blue shades, as well as scattered sparkling dots.

Two separate camera islands can also be found on the back, while the selfie camera is located in the cutout in the upper left corner of the screen. All the buttons are located on the right side, and they are positioned perfectly, and the button for turning the device on and off hides a fantastic fingerprint scanner.



As expected, the phone is not protected against water and dust, so it’s important to be careful not to drop it where it shouldn’t, although the phone sits comfortably in the hand and inspires confidence that it won’t slip out. Additionally, we are glad to see 3.5mm headphone jackalthough we don’t like that the device has only one speaker.

realme 10 SCREEN

Screen: Ravan, Super AMOLED

Diagonal: 6.4 inches

Resolution: 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 411 ppi

Refresh rate: Up to 90 Hz

Lighting: Up to 1,000 nits

Display: Standard

In the price range realme 10 smartphone, it is not rare to see LCD panels and HD+ resolution. Fortunately, the company decided to implement AMOLED panel and FHD+ resolutionthanks to which using the device and viewing content is more than solid.

For a smooth user experience, there is also refresh rate up to 90 Hzand in order for customers to use the device smoothly in all conditions, the display offers a level lighting up to 1,000 nits. In conditions of direct sunlight, the display on the screen remained legible, although the colors lost a bit of their quality, which is expected in this class, just like the lack of HDR10+ support.

realme 10 PERFORMANCE and SOFTWARE

Čipset: MediaTek Helio G99 (6 nm)

Procesor: Osmojezgarni – 2 x Cortex-A76 (2,2 GHz), 6 x Cortex-A55 (2,0 GHz)

Graphics: Mali-G57 MC2

RAM: 4 / 6 / 8 GB

Internal memory: 64 / 128 / 256 GB, UFS 2.2

User interface: realme UI 4.0

Operating system: Android 13

This test was our first encounter with Helio G99 with a MediaTek chipset. Of course, we didn’t expect performance like that of flagship phones, but we’re quite satisfied with what we saw. Although it uses cores of the previous generation, the Helio G99 did not pose a problem for us at any point in our daily work. Navigation through the interface was smooth, and the speed of opening applications is quite satisfactory, just like using them.

We are particularly pleased with the performance in games, where the realme 10 managed to achieve a satisfactory number of frames per second (above 30), even in the most demanding titles such as Genshin Impact and PUBG – of course, with some adjustment of the settings. This kind of performance means that realme 10 can be a good choice for the younger population, which is often the most demanding.

When it comes to software, realme UI is a very simple user interface, which newcomers will get used to very quickly, and which offers a handful of user features. One of them is i software expansion of RAM memory, so we could expand the available 8 GB to 16 GB so that more applications remain active in the background. Also, there is an option for always-on-displaywhich is very useful for all those who want the most important information to be always available on the screen.

realme 10 CAMERAS

Main camera: ISOCELL JN1, 50 MP, f/1.8, 1/2.76″, 0.64 µm, PDAF

Senzor dubine: OmniVision OV02B1, 2 MP, f/2.4

Camera selfie: 16 MP, f/2.5

Although the phone has two camera islands of identical dimensions, we actually only had one camera at our disposal, while the other module is a depth sensor that helps with portrait mode photography.

In daytime conditions, realme 10 can take quite solid photos, with good, but slightly washed out colors. The camera app tends to underexpose more than we’d like, but this can be corrected with a single tap on a darker part or detail of the photo. The dynamic range is satisfactory, details are expressed through powerful processing, and photos are sharp, despite the lack of optical stabilization.

However, the lack of stabilization will be a problem for people with shaky hands in darker spaces and nighttime conditions, as photos will lose their sharpness in low light. However, although it is noticeable that the details decrease in these conditions, other aspects are quite satisfactory. If your goal is to share pictures on social networks, realme 10 will do the job for you.

realme 10 BATTERY AND CHARGING

Battery: Lithium-ion

Capacity: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 33 W wired

Inside the realma 10 smartphone is battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. As the chipset running the device is not energy demanding, we expected good results in the field of autonomy. However, that’s not what we saw – the results weren’t good, they were great!

Although autonomy varies from user to user, we have consistently managed to achieve a result of two days of useand we were particularly impressed by the result on the PCMark synthetic battery test, where the realme 10 lasted 17 hours and 49 minutes.

Source: SMARTLife

realme 10 PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

realme 10 can be found in Serbia at a recommended retail price of 32,999 dinars, in a configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, and is available in Rush Black color. As an additional convenience, so that customers can be sure that they will be able to use this device for a long time, there is also three-year warranty.

realme 10 IMPRESSIONS

When we add up and subtract everything, the impression of the realme 10 device is positive. If you are not too demanding, and you do not want to spend too much money on the phone, this model can be a great choice for you, especially if you want to keep it a little longer.

If your goal is to share photos on social networks and messaging apps, the existing sensor will do a perfectly satisfactory job, although we would have preferred to have seen at least one more sensor.

Indeed, the realme 10 offers a lot in its segment, and it will especially appeal to those looking for excellent battery autonomy in a modern-looking case, so we have no doubt that it will be very competitive.

