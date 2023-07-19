Home » Deadline extended to October 18th
Deadline extended to October 18th

Deadline extended to October 18th

After the definitive defeat of the US FTC, by now Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King is taken for granted, but some time is still needed for the latest agreements with the CMA, the English antitrust body with which Microsoft has begun a series of negotiations with the aim of finding a compromise between the position of the government and the needs of the American giant.

It is for this reason that Microsoft and ABK today announced an extension of the acquisition deadline, previously set for July 18, yesterday, and now moved three months to October 18. All the parties involved therefore now have three months, but we hope even less, to reach an agreement and complete this long and troubled acquisition process. We look forward to news about it!

